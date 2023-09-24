Ahead of the global release of EA Sports FC 24, scheduled for September 29, EA Sports has created the Italian Clubhouse Week event in Milan. The live streaming, coordinated by the host Alessandro Cattelan, was attended by, among others, the backbone of Inter and the Italian national team Federico Dimarco, the former Dutch champion Wesley Sneijder and two of the most famous singers of today’s music scene, Hernia and Aries. Through the gaming stations positioned in the arena of the Milanese event, guests were able to experience all the new features of FC 24, including Ultimate Team, in a revised and corrected version for this new beginning of FIFA, through which it is possible to compose the team of their dreams, bringing together stars of the past and talents of the present, with the possibility of drawing on both men’s and women’s football. Through EA Sports FC 24, players will experience greater authenticity than ever before with access to more than 20,000 athletes across 700 teams and 30 leagues, with support from more than 300 football partners globally. EA Sports FC will continue to build the world’s largest football community together with partners who share the common goal of a fan-centric future of football. EA Sports FC 24 will be available on September 29, 2023, with early access to the Ultimate Edition available on September 22, 2023. The game will be released for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC and Nintendo Switch.