EA Sports today announced the start of a two-week Ultimate Team birthday celebration in EA Sports FC 24, bringing 5-star Weak Foot Skill Moves and Upgrades, new additions to Game Styles+, and Player Icons to the FC community. past years fan favorites. This year also marks the first birthday since the arrival of women's football in Ultimate Team in the FC 24 game, the largest addition of top players ever made in a single year.

You can join the party during the FC Direct Ultimate Team Birthday Celebration Stream at Twitch, starting at 7:00 CET today, for the chance to play alongside Liverpool FC's Diogo Jota as he presents items from the UT Birthday Team 1 campaign, with additional giveaways during the stream. The celebrations will continue for the EA Sports FC community throughout the week; creators will offer gifts and create content to be disseminated internationally. To kick off the celebrations, UT Birthday Team 1 will be live today in EA Sports FC 24, with additional surprises and items to be revealed as the celebration continues over the next week.

Here are the players who are part of UT Birthday Team 1: