The charm of the instant team will never fade, but do you want to raise a talented under 21 at home? On EA Sports FC 24, you can do it…

While it’s great to build a FUT team with some of the most experienced players, the true triumph in EA Sports FC 24 is when you achieve glory with a young team, a squad that shows the power of the next generation.

For this, you will need the talents that are currently part of the Under 21 category, or U21 for short. These athletes are fresh and still have room to grow. When people talk about GOAT in a few years, you’ll be able to look back fondly on your team in Ultimate Team FC 24 and tell everyone how you expected it to be back then, and the same goes for Career mode.

And, now that female players are also part of Ultimate Team, the talent pool has expanded even further. Here are the best EA FC 24 players in the U21 category.

EA Sports FC 24: the best Under 21 youngsters —

Here are the top 20 U21 players in EA FC 24:

Lena Oberdorf (87 OVR) – CDC, VfL Wolfsburg Jamal Musiala (86 OVR) – COC, FC Bayern München Jude Bellingham (86 OVR) – CC, Real Madrid Pedri (86 OVR) – CC, FC Barcelona Florian Wirtz (85 OVR) – COC, Bayer 04 Leverkusen Trinity Rodman (84 OVR) – AD, Washington Spirit Lauren James (83 OVR) – AD, Chelsea FC Gavi (83 OVR) – Cc, FC Barcelona Joško Gvardiol (82 OVR) – DC, Manchester City Nuno Mendes (82 OVR) – TS, Paris Saint-Germain Eduardo Camavinga (82 OVR) – CDC, Real Madrid Alejandro Balde (81 OVR) – TS, FC Barcelona Jule Brand (81 OVR) – AS, VfL Wolfsburg Maya Le Tissier (81 OVR) – DC, Manchester United Melchie Dumornay (81 OVR) – FW, Olympique Lyon Karim Adeyemi (80 OVR) – ES, Borussia Dortmund Moises Caicedo (80 OVR) – CDC, Chelsea FC Arnau Martinez (80 OVR) – TD, Girona FC Jean Evrard Kouassi (80 OVR) – FW, Zhejiang FC Ryan Gravenberch (79 OVR) – CC, Liverpool FC

Written by Marco Wutz for GLHF