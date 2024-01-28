As is well known, in the franchise of FIFA For some time now there has always been an expected event, and that is precisely that of choosing the best players in terms of cards, who at the same time will be part of the best team of the year. And now that the game has changed its name to EA Sports FCthere was doubt about whether there will be changes, but it seems that things will go normally and that means the revelation of these footballers that people have been waiting for for months.

This year the TOTY They are already available when purchasing cards as an additional transaction in the base game, with the best 11 players that can be found, but on this occasion there will be important changes, because they are not only people of the male gender, having the implementation of the female staff. This means that the number of collectibles has been doubled, with 22 players in total that can be collected for use in the video game.

Here the complete list:

It is worth mentioning that the players chosen on the list are part of the vote of users around the world, so they should agree with the result, and they will surely want to collect all the Football Club that they already have at their disposal. . This marks a new era for the franchise, as it is the first time that the cards have been released under the new video game brand name, and it seems that customers have remained loyal to the brand despite no longer carrying FIFA on the cover page.

Remember that EA Sports FC 24 Is available in PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch and PC.

Via: 3DJ

Editor's note: It seems like a joke, but there are people who only buy these titles and don't spend on anything more than the base game and many of these packs to stand out in that community. So, the heavy spending is coming for many until we manage to collect all those tokens that we could even call NFTs.