A new partnership between EA Sports FC 24 and Ballon d’Or will allow the game to introduce both the recognition and presentation ceremony.

EA Sports FC 24 has formalized the partnership with the Ballon d’Or, the most coveted award by professional footballers. The deal was first revealed in mid-July, when we were shown the ceremony where we could see our player receiving the France Football trophy. But here’s how this collaboration will work in detail.

Users will be able to receive the Ballon d’Or in the EA Sports FC 24 Player Career mode, the one in which we will create our own player and guide him to glory. The prize has been awarded annually since 1956, and has recently introduced a variant specifically for women’s football. A glimpse of the award and Ballon d’Or ceremony was provided at the EA Sports FC 24 Career Mode Deep Dive, featuring Community Manager Shelden Rogers, along with Team Game’s Alex Constantinescu and Pete O’Donnel Design: the curiosity is that in the video this time we can witness the ceremony in which Rivaldo hands us the prize, while the demo we saw in Amsterdam saw Andrea Pirlo in that role: this means that from time to time the game will draw a Different icon to give us recognition.

David Jackson, VP of Brand, EA Sports FC, said, “We are thrilled to bring the Ballon d’Or to EA Sports FC. The inclusion of these iconic trophies in the game furthers our commitment to providing players with the most authentic and inspiring football experiences possible.” Kevin Benharrats, CEO of Amaury Media, added that “it has been a pleasure working with the marketing teams at EA. We are proud of this new partnership for the Ballon d’Or, we hope it contributes to the success of EA Sports FC”.