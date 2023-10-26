













EA Sports FC 24 shows that it did not need FIFA to stand out and reveals it with figures









According to the information revealed, EA Sports FC 24 It has the not insignificant amount of more than 1.6 billion matches with more than 4.1 billion goals scored.

“This year is more special as we are not only celebrating the successful launch of this year’s game, but also the beginning of the new era. EA SPORTS FC 24 is just the beginning of our journey to build the future of football with a focus on fans”said Nick Wlodyka, Vice President and General Manager of this renowned franchise. ““We are excited to continue building the biggest club in football, to engage, entertain and represent fans around the world.”

Source: EA

Among the curious facts and demonstrating that he is one of the most complete footballers in video games, we have that Kyllian Mbappe is the most sought-after player in the transfer market, along with Jesús Corona, Alphonso Davies, Jude Bellingham and Alejandro Garnacho.

On the women’s soccer side, Barcelona is the most selected team along with Chelsea. This can be considered the establishment of the meta and that many are surely taking advantage of.

Everyone wants to play with Real Madrid in EA Sports FC 24

On a personal note and due to the diversity of players in each squad, it seemed strongly that Manchester City and PSG would be the most used teams in this Electronic Arts soccer video game, however, this is not the case.

According to official data, the most played matches within EA Sports FC 24 are:

FC Barcelona vs. real Madrid

Manchester City vs. real Madrid

Bayern Munich vs. real Madrid

Now, that was on the men’s teams side. How is the situation with the women’s squads?

Chelsea vs. FC Barcelona

FC Barcelona vs. real Madrid

FC Barcelona vs. Olympique Lyonnais

Users who play EA Sports FC 24 still have the opportunity to become an FC Founder. Play before November 1, 2023 and unlock exclusive benefits including an in-game vanity, objectives and tasks in Ultimate Team, including a Founder Evolution experience.

Have you already joined this club? Don’t forget that we are in Discord and you can follow our news at Google news.

