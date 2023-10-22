When it comes to important occasions, the appointment is always eagerly awaited, and when you go to talk nothing less of the heir to the football series par excellence all eyes are on. However, opportunities are not always seized immediately, or sometimes they are only partially seized. This is the case of EA Sports FC 24which behind an interesting (obligatory) rebranding, hides several defects from a gaming point of view that cannot go unnoticed: let’s find out more in our review.

A new beginning, for better or for worse

Without rehashing the history that led – forced – EA to revolutionize your football brandthis title is in all respects a new beginning, the definitive opportunity to be exploited to create something new by improving what was already good, but above all by correcting those gross blunders that the old series of FIFA he had been carrying around for too long. The result was only half good, where the elegant rebranding and inclusion of welcome featuresleft room for very dark shadows on the game board.

This EA Sports FC 24 is in fact extremely cumbersome pad in hand, especially regarding i defensive movements. Having slow players with poor dribbling skills on your side makes thehegemony of fast players even more marked, but above all the lack of a clear system defensive control makes the hedging phases even more complicated. In fact, with this new title a new type of defense is also included, which is added to the Tactical defense and to that Traditional (That it will not be usable in competitive competitionssomething that has been going on for at least ten years and which we consider to be nothing short of silly). If you are not a FIFA veteran who plays with tactical defense, certainly to master certain systems – at least to limit the damage in the game – you will need at least ten games, and only from that moment on can you say that your adventure in EA Sports FC 24 it will really begin.

What matters above all is the question of physics: the new technologies have been applied to make more truthful some dynamics, and we are referring both to the movements of the players, the impactsand obviously to ball physics. There are some goodieslike the reflexes of players trying to hook a high ball, the value of the physique on ball protection, and other things that we will happily let you discover. Pleasant too the new set pieceswhich give the possibility to clearly customize the direction and touch of the ball.

The worst side of the gameplay

The other side of the coin but it is in dozens of bugs and glitches bordering on the comical, in exaggerated rebounds pinball style, football achievements which become punctually assists for opponents (or zero gains, as if we hadn’t gained control of the ball at all).

The thing that amazed us the most, however, is how easy it is to score. This happens due to several factors that we will list, and which will very often cause your games to end with a disproportionate number of goals (against and for). First of all the almost useless for goalkeepers with overall ratings of 80 or below, who will almost never hold the ball, or not touch it at all. Second then the even more marked hegemony of the Powerful Shots compared to last year, which are almost unstoppable, as long as you are unable to intercept them with the body of a defender. The shoot from afar, which sometimes take rather “strange” directions and speeds, and which punctually enter the goal. Last but not least, and aggravating the balance situation on the pitch, is the total imbalance in favor of the use of skill movesbetween double steps, veronicas and so on, which will make this EA Sports FC 24 practically unplayable for those who prefer a more “practical” approach.

The result at the sum of everything? A Purely “Arcade” football simulatorbut at the same time clumsy and cumbersome.

The best face

Moving on instead to better “face” than EA Sports FC24this concerns above all the question ofinclusion and involvement. In fact it was given a huge space to the women’s soccernot so much regarding the leagues and the teams (there is no Italian women’s team), but for the players present, who play a a crucial role to say the least in FUT, and mark the biggest revolution in the game mode par excellence. Furthermore, the “disparity” in terms of on-field performance that characterized the old titles seems to have finally been overcome, with a balance of potential that is nothing short of amazing. An added plus point is that this introduction can be a great starting point for raise awareness of great women’s football to all the players and fans who have never chewed it too much. A double discovery, in short.

Also immersion in the game in the various modes has had the right space: starting from a clean and intuitive interface, we arrive at the various game modes which have had some great surges in identification, such as Volta Football, or the career as a Coach, or even that dedicated to the Player. The videos with the interviews, the negotiations with the various agents and coaches, and everything “the side dish” is absolutely greatas well as videos.

The images in the changing rooms, the warnings directly from the referee’s eyes, the animations, everything succeeds admirably, except perhaps only for the embarrassing flags in the stands, which they often wave awkwardly in unison.

A Next-Gen sensation

From a technical point of view, the most decisive characteristic is that, despite everything, you really have the feeling of having – finally – a title in front of you. new generation. Certain, we do not have in front of the gameplay fluidity of the direct competitor, but we have a majestic graphic quality. To increase the immersion and the realism sought in the movements and physics there is the imposing Hypermotion V Technology in its latest version, which does its job very well.

We tried the title in its version PlayStation 5and all in all we have never had any problems whatsoever (other than the bugs mentioned, and the usual specter of kick-off glitch), but we thank you for an extreme quality between uploads, and a firm and secure management of online servers. The matchmaking also seems to be excellent, customizable enough, and with very rare blunders.

The defect at level visual most annoying (which will probably see a continued struggle in the coming years) is that of licenses of some teams and some championships. A real shame, but we can count on official UEFA competitionswhich lend their charm to every season we decide to play.