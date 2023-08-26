Like every year, all the fans of the FIFA game are eagerly awaiting the release of the next edition. But this time, leaving FIFA, the name of the game will be called “EA Sports FC 24” and it will be from now on. As usual, the creators of the game have several surprises and news in store for their fans.
This Monday afternoon, the official EA Sports FC account announced on its social media that the game will integrate the famous and legendary France Football Ballon d’Or ceremony in career mode. A novelty that will please the great lovers of this individual distinction.
More news about EA Sports FC
All fans of video games and football are looking forward to this day. The launch of the new FIFA which will be called “EA Sports FC 24”. The more the years go by, the more numerous are the novelties but above all more realistic.
The arrival of the Ballon d’Or ceremony in career mode could take the game to a new dimension. EA Sports should communicate and give more information in the next few hours.
