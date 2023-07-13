Electronic Arts today made the official presentation of EA Sports FC 24or the new football game by EA, destined to be the sequel to FIFA 23 after the name change: from the event we see the first gameplay trailer and the official release dateset for 29 September 2023.

The rumors regarding the release date of EA Sports FC 24 are therefore confirmed, complete with an early access date set for September 22, 2023, a week before and dedicated to those who buy the Ultimate Edition of the game, with preorder available until August 22nd.

The video, after the first presentation trailer, shows something of the actual gameplay of EA Sports FC 24, with the evolutions applied compared to the previous title.

It is, clearly, an evolution in line with the historical series of EA, with various additions and modifications applied to the underlying engine and with new licenses. Among these, we also note the presence of Erling Haaland as a cover player, as had already emerged in previous rumors.

The standard edition costs 79.99 euros on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X|S (69.99 euros on PS4 and Xbox One), while the Ultimate Edition costs 109.99 euros. The latter, in addition to the possibility of accessing the game in advance of a week, includes various in-game elements related to Ultimate Team, 4,600 FC Points, access to the Nike Campaign in Ultimate Team and various other bonuses related to this mode.