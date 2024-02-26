Like every beginning of the week, the new one has arrived sales ranking of the market United Kingdom . EA Sports FC 24 is back at the top of the top 10, leapfrogging Mario vs Donkey Kong, which is now third, just after Hogwarts Legacy. Let's see this week's ranking below:

Helldivers 2 conquers positions

As already anticipated by Christopher Dring of GamesIndustry, Skull and Bones after a discreet debut in fourth position last week, it recorded a collapse in sales (-68% on a weekly basis) and dropped out of the top 10, placing itself in sixteenth place.

Helldivers 2, on the other hand, represents a rare anomaly: three weeks after launch, rather than suffering a physiological decline in sales on a weekly basis, the cooperative multiplayer shooter from Arrowhead Games recorded an increase in copies sold by 20%, thus moving from seventh to fourth place. After all, in recent weeks the game has been on everyone's lips, so much so that it may even have surpassed the milestone of three million copies sold just a few weeks after launch on PS5 and PC.