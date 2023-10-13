Electronic Arts announced that the award EA SPORTS FC Player Of The Month Of September 2023 was awarded to the AC Milan player Rafael Leao and his “Player Of The Month” card is now available in the Ultimate Team mode of EA SPORTS FC 24. A presentation of the official trophy is also planned, which will take place during the AC Milan-Juventus pre-match, scheduled for Sunday 22 October 2023 at 8.45pm at the “Giuseppe Meazza” stadium in Milan.

Rafael Leao was therefore the most voted by the fans on website dedicated to the initiative, beating out several other candidates for the role. Based on the analysis of Performance Statscreated starting from data traced with the Hawk-Eye system, six players were selected, in addition to Leao: Domenico Berardi (Sassuolo), Federico Chiesa (Juventus), Andrea Colpani (Monza), Giovanni Di Lorenzo (Napoli), Lautaro Martinez (Inter).