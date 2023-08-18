EA Sports FC 24 is in full swing of its anticipation cycle with its release date on September 29 (September 22 if you pre-order the ultimate edition). The team of Electronic Arts has already given fans a first look at the game and the Ultimate Teambut today they had a surprise to share with the followers of Pro Clubs.

After years of fans pleading with AE To make the mode cross-playable, the developers have nailed it, while also implementing a new progression system that should help keep players and their teammates engaged for the long haul.

The players of EA Sports FC 24 have already had access to cross-play in other modes such as Ultimate Team in earlier versions of FIFAbut it had never been something the team managed to make work on Pro Clubs until now. However, it comes with restrictions. The feature is specific to each generation, which means that players of Playstation 4 they can’t play with the players of xbox series x.

That being said, this is something the community has wanted for a while and considering how social the mode is, it makes a lot of sense to add it. Pro Clubs It’s also been split into seasons, which means you and your team will start in the league phase, advance to promotion, and then close it out with the playoffs. Throughout all of this, you’ll earn season-specific rewards and level up your character.

However, there is one major change, as relegation as it used to be is no more. Instead of being demoted for losing, you’ll always be advancing and then you’ll be reset at the start of the next season. This might be annoying for more competitive players, but it should mean players can earn more rewards for equipping their stadium. The team is also introducing a new way to improve your Club through fans, which essentially works as a way for you and your team to move up the ranks until you’re playing in front of a massive stadium. It’s a nifty way to make simple cosmetic changes feel like part of something bigger.

In short, if you are a player of Pro Clubs, EA Sports FC 24 is adding some solid additions to your favorite game mode on September 29, most notably the all-important crossplay.

