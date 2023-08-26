A Twitter account (X) not specialized in “leaks” about the game wanted to share two “FUT” cards of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. Both cards feature stats that have dropped dramatically from last year.

If Ronaldo at 83 de gen sur FC 24 je porte plaint contre EA et méfiez vous @EASPORTS j’ai une très bonne avocado pic.twitter.com/rsMKzzyMkM – Tapinho🇹🇩 (@_Ymh6672) July 15, 2023

On the other hand, Early Games specifies that the two soccer legends should receive a drop in the levels of their ratings and statistics. Now that Ronaldo and Messi are no longer in Europe, his influence is slightly less potent than before, although Ronaldo continues to score goals for Al-Nassr as he did for the national team and still impresses with his physique. Lionel Messi made a dream debut for Inter Miami with seven goals, including three braces in four games. His grades shouldn’t drop much.

To further reassure, the German site announces that Ronaldo was the player with the most goals in “FIFA Ultimate Team” mode and that, as expected, he should find a fairly high score.