As the release of the upcoming EA Sports FC 24 draws closer every day, the first notes from the biggest players like Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are beginning to be seen. As a reminder, its release is scheduled for September 23.
A Twitter account (X) not specialized in “leaks” about the game wanted to share two “FUT” cards of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. Both cards feature stats that have dropped dramatically from last year.
However, the EarlyGame site, specialized in information related to video games, wanted to calm things down. The newsroom states that “the proposed valuations only caused laughter in our office” and that, therefore, this “leak” should not be taken seriously.
On the other hand, Early Games specifies that the two soccer legends should receive a drop in the levels of their ratings and statistics. Now that Ronaldo and Messi are no longer in Europe, his influence is slightly less potent than before, although Ronaldo continues to score goals for Al-Nassr as he did for the national team and still impresses with his physique. Lionel Messi made a dream debut for Inter Miami with seven goals, including three braces in four games. His grades shouldn’t drop much.
To further reassure, the German site announces that Ronaldo was the player with the most goals in “FIFA Ultimate Team” mode and that, as expected, he should find a fairly high score.
More news on EA Sports FC 24
The more than questionable ‘leak’ has EarlyGame wondering what the future ratings of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo will look like in the upcoming EA Sports FC 24. And the editors then came up with their next ‘FUT’ cards. Here are the details of his ratings offered by Early Game.
|
Statistics :
|
FIFA 23:
|
FIFA 23: EA Sports FC 24:
|
Speed
|
81
|
77
|
Shooting
|
89
|
87
|
Happens
|
90
|
88
|
gambetta
|
94
|
92
|
Defending
|
3. 4
|
33
|
Physical
|
64
|
60
|
General
|
91
|
90
|
Statistics :
|
FIFA 23:
|
EA Sports FC 24:
|
Speed
|
81
|
75
|
Shooting
|
92
|
90
|
Happens
|
78
|
75
|
gambetta
|
85
|
83
|
Defending
|
3. 4
|
33
|
Physical
|
75
|
70
|
General
|
90
|
88
