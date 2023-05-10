According to sources from Insider Gaming and Tom Henderson, the official presentation Of EA Sports FC 24i.e. the new name of the “FIFA” series from Electronic Arts, is expected to take place on 12 or 13 Julyor in any case around the middle of the month.

Henderson added that according to the information in his possession, for the occasion the developers will reveal all the information on the game expected by the players and in closing the official box art will be presented, the release date announced and pre-orders will begin. In any case we are talking about unofficial information and therefore absolutely to be taken with a grain of salt.

As for the exit date, there are no precise details yet, but in the latest financial report published by EA, the company expects that EA Sports FC 24 will hit stores in the second fiscal quarter, i.e. the period from August 1 to October 31, 2023, perfectly in line with the old FIFA. For the occasion, he also revealed that FIFA 23 was the best-selling chapter in the series and that it exceeded the total copies of its predecessor in just six months from its launch.

At this point we just have to wait for official communications from Electronic Arts. In the meantime, you can read our interview with David Jackson, VP of brand at EA Sports, who talked about the evolution of the series.

We also remind you that from next week FIFA 23 will be included in the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and EA Play catalog.