If you thought that the name change for Electronic Arts’ football series could somehow lead to a decline in popularity, you’ll have to think again. The company has in fact revealed that EA Sports FC 24 in the First week since launch it has exceeded altitude 11.3 million players in the world, even better than its predecessor, FIFA 23, which in the same period of time had attracted “only” 10.3 million users.
Additionally, EA says EA Sports FC Mobile achieved 2.2 million downloads on launch day alone 11.2 million players in the first ten days.
Another interesting detail revealed by the president of EA Sports, Cam Weber, is that not only has EA Sports FC 24 maintained its historical playerbase in a stable manner but has also seen a 20% increase in new players.
EA Sports FC fears no rivals… except FIFA?
EA Sports FC 24 is in all respects the heir to FIFA 23 and a continuation of the EA Sports franchise, which incorporates all the features that define the series, including historical modes such as Ultimate Team. The reason why from now on the series will take the name EA Sports FC is that after a long and fruitful collaboration, Electronic Arts and the Fédération Internationale de Football Association have decided to conclude the agreement for the official license FIFA.
The name change evidently did not create confusion among users and, also thanks to the absence of a “strong” rival, the sales numbers this year too are mind-boggling. In the future things could change when to take the field too the new “FIFA”. As we know, the Fédération Internationale de Football Association has already begun negotiations for some time to create a new football series, entrusting the official FIFA license to another publisher, yet to be revealed. One of the most plausible candidates is 2K, which boasts great experience in the field of sports video games thanks to successful series such as NBA 2K.
#Sports #million #players #week #FIFA