If you thought that the name change for Electronic Arts’ football series could somehow lead to a decline in popularity, you’ll have to think again. The company has in fact revealed that EA Sports FC 24 in the First week since launch it has exceeded altitude 11.3 million players in the world, even better than its predecessor, FIFA 23, which in the same period of time had attracted “only” 10.3 million users.

Additionally, EA says EA Sports FC Mobile achieved 2.2 million downloads on launch day alone 11.2 million players in the first ten days.

Another interesting detail revealed by the president of EA Sports, Cam Weber, is that not only has EA Sports FC 24 maintained its historical playerbase in a stable manner but has also seen a 20% increase in new players.