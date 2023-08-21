EA Sports FC 24, the new beginning for the series known until last year as FIFA, is available for pre-order and purchase from July 13, 2023. There are two editions of FC 24, namely the Standard edition and the Ultimate edition . Users who pre-order the Ultimate edition of FC 24 by August 22nd will have the option to play the game seven days in advance of the Standard edition’s release date. The Ultimate Edition is available digitally only and includes exclusive content such as 24 FC Points and in-game items. It will be available on PC, Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series, and these are the details of the contents of the Ultimate version:

Basic game

Dual Entitlement

Early Access up to 7 days

4,600 FC Points

TOTW Ultimate Team Player Item 1

Access to the Nike Ultimate Team Campaign

Nike Ultimate Team Loan Player Item (For 24 games)

Nike x FC Ultimate Team Shirt

Player Cover Ultimate Team Loan (For 10 matches)

Two Ultimate Team Loan Ambassador Player Choice Items (For 5 matches)

One unlocked playstyle slot per player career

Additional Points for Player Career Personalities

A 5-star coaching staff per coaching career available to hire

By pre-ordering the Standard Edition by August 22, however, you will get: