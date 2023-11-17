The Black Friday 2023 by Amazon Italy has begun and on this first day we have the opportunity to purchase many products at a special price. There are truly many offers, but on our pages we want to highlight the most interesting ones, starting with EA Sports FC 24 for PS4 and PS5. The reported discount is 25% compared to the recommended price. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.

The advised price for this product it is €79.99 and the current price is one of the best ever offered on the platform. The product is sold and shipped by Prezzo Bomba.

EA Sports FC 24 is the most recent chapter in the saga formerly known as FIFA. The new chapter uses HyperMotionV which improves realism. Additionally, it also includes women’s soccer and fan-favorite game modes, including Ultimate Team.