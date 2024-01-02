The Amazon offers today they offer us a discount for a copy of PS5 and PS4 EA Sports FC 24. The reported discount is 50% compared to the recommended price. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.
The advised price from Amazon it is €79.99. The current price is the lowest ever for the platform. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon Italy.
EA Sports FC 24, after FIFA
EA Sports FC 24 is the latest chapter of the saga which until 2022 was known as FIFA. It's the same game, it just changed its name and no longer includes the FIFA license. However, the players, stadiums, teams and all the other elements of the series are always present, without any reduction in content.
This chapter proposes various modes, like the classic and beloved Ultimate Team, without forgetting the Player Career or Coach Career mode, online play, friendlies and more. All powered by the Frostbite engine enhanced with technologies such as HyperMotionV and SAPIEN player models.
