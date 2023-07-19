













To begin with, the Switch adaptation of the game will be based on the Frostbite Engine, which ensures parity with other versions. This is why Ultimate Team will be the same as on other consoles.

The fact that FIFA had no news on Nintendo Switch from 2019 to 2023 was highly criticized by players, and various media outlets rated this version poorly. But that will not happen again.

According to John Shepherd, Vice President and Executive Producer at EA, EA Sports FC 24 ‘is going to have all the game modes. It is more representative of the gameplay of the Xbox One [y] PS4, what the PS5 would be with the latest generation’. It is something that could be expected.

Fountain: Electronic Arts.

To the above, Shepherd commented ‘there are a few differences, just due to hardware, but the game is running great’. So players can expect something good from EA Sports FC 24.

Later, John Shepherd highlighted ‘it’s been several years, just trying to get it to work really well on Switch’ and went on to say ‘We were reviewing it with Nintendo not long ago. Everyone is very excited about it’.

This vice president also commented that EA Sports FC 24 ‘was a collaboration not only with FC, but through EA’.

Shepherd finished off with ‘we had to get a lot of Frostbite support to get everything to work on Switch. It’s quite an achievement, honestly’.

Fountain: Electronic Arts.

The only thing that the Nintendo Switch version will not have is cross-play or cross-play with other versions. It will be available for sale on September 29, 2023 along with the others.

Apart from EA Sports FC 24 We have more video game information at EarthGamer.

