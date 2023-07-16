EA Sports FC 24 on Nintendo Switch will support the graphics engine Frostbit Engine like the other versions of the game. This means that it won’t just release a rebranded version of FIFA 19 this year for the Nintendo console.

No more “Legacy” editions on Nintendo Switch, then, but a title that promises to deliver an experience as similar as possible to the next generation versions. All of this is highlighted by the short trailer dedicated to the Nintendo Switch version that you can find at the head of the article.

The Frostbite Engine promises to bring a more immersive experience to the Nintendo Switch version of EA Sports FC 24, mainly thanks to new game technology that it will increase the realism and individuality of each playeras stated on the official Nintendo site:

Enjoy a more immersive experience than ever with two cutting-edge technologies that bring unprecedented realism to every match: Opta-optimized playstyles and a completely overhauled Frostbite engine form the foundation of EA SPORTS FC 24, for the first time in history of EA SPORTS on Nintendo Switch. Playstyles offer athletes a new dimension: data from Opta and other sources is translated into distinctive skills that enhance the realism and individuality of each player.

Switch players will also be able to fully enjoy the most popular mode of the era FIFA, namely theUltimate Team, in which players can develop their own squads with players from different squads. Previous FIFA games released on the Switch only included one limited version of this mode.