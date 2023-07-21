The most famous football game in the world changes its name, but not ideal: EA Sports FIFA, officially become EA Sports FC 24has renewed its partnership with the English Premier League.

An indissoluble bond that, for many years now, has linked the most famous football game in the world with the most followed championship in the world: a collaboration, specifies EA, both in and out of the game.

EA has also stated that, through this collaboration, the official licenses for the use of teams, logos, faces and stadiums from all over the Premier League: an agreement under the banner of realism.

Let us now read the words of Richard Masters, CEO of the Premier League:

“Through our long-term partnership, the Premier League and EA Sports have inspired generations of football fans and we look forward to developing it for years to come. EA Sports FC 24 is a significant evolution that we are proud to be a part of. Beyond that, we will continue to build on existing projects and introduce new and exciting ones.”

In fact, the collaboration between PL and EA does not stop at just the game: the two organizations have declared their commitment to the project “EA Sports FC Futures”which will allow the creation of new structures and projects to bring football into schools and into the lives of thousands of children.