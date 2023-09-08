Electronic Arts and the Italian Football Federation (FIGC) today announced the multi-year license renewal for the non-exclusive use of the Italian national team in EA Sports FC 24. The agreement will offer fans around the world the opportunity to play with the Italian national team, including its kits, logo and name in EA Sports FC 24 and in those to come. There are two editions of FC 24 namely the Standard edition and the Ultimate edition. Users who pre-order the Ultimate edition of FC 24 by August 22nd will have the option to play the game seven days in advance of the Standard edition’s release date. The Ultimate Edition is available digitally only and includes exclusive content such as 24 FC Points and in-game items.