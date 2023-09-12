EA kicked off “ratings week” by revealing what the footballers with the highest ratings present inside EA Sports FC 24with data that should be updated to the 2023/2024 season of the various championships and concerns both men’s and women’s football.
So let’s see the names of the footballers with the highest rating in EA Sports FC 24 and the relative championship in which they currently play:
- Kylian Mbappé – 91 (Ligue 1)
- Alexia Putellas Segura – 91 (Liga F)
- Erling Haaland – 91 (Premier League)
- Kevin De Bruyne – 91 (Premier League)
- Aitana Bonmati Conca – 90 (Liga F)
- Lionel Messi – 90 (MLS)
- Sam Kerr – 90 (Barclays WSL)
- Karim Benzema – 90 (ROSHN Saudi League)
- Thibaut Courtois – 90 (LALIGA EA Sports)
- Harry Kane – 90 (Bundesliga)
- Caroline Graham Hansen – 90 (Liga F)
- Robert Lewandowski – 90 (LALIGA EA Sports)
- Mohamed Salah – 89 (Premier League)
- Kadidiatou Diani – 89 (D1 Arkema)
- Maria Pilar Leon Cebrian – 89 (Liga F)
- Ruben Santos – 89 (Premier League)
- Vinicius Jose de Oliveira Junior – 89 (LALIGA EA Sports)
- Rodrigo Hernandez Cascante – 89 (Premier League)
- Neymar da Silva Santos Jr. – 89 (ROSHN Saudi League)
- Alex Morgan – 89 (NWSL)
- Marc-Andre ter Stegen – 89 (LALIGA EA Sports)
- Virgil van Dijk – 89 (Premier League)
- Alisson Ramses Becker – 89 (Premier League)
- Ada Hegerberg – 89 (D1 Arkema)
EA Sports FC 24 begins to reveal itself gradually
This is just the beginning of the various announcements that will be revealed during the week dedicated to the ratings of EA Sports FC 24, in the coming days they will also be reported:
- Tuesday 12 September: Premier League & Women’s FA Super League
- Wednesday 13 September: La Liga & LIGA F
- Thursday 14 September: Bundesliga, Frauen Bundesliga, MLS & NWSL
- Friday 15 September: Serie A, Ligue 1, D1 Arkema & Full 18k Database
- Saturday 16 September: Game Styles+ & #1-5
- Sunday 17 September: The best U21s, The improved & the Editorials
