EA Sports FC 24 turned out to be the second best launch of 2023 for what concern physical market in the UKhowever the results are below what FIFA 23 achieved last year, in total.
While waiting for the complete ranking of the best-selling games in the United Kingdom over the past week, the usual previews arrive from Christopher Dring, editor of GamesIndustry.biz, who has meanwhile revealed the milestone reached by EA Sports FC 24 compared to the overall situation of the 2023, so far.
The new football game from Electronic Arts confirms itself as a blockbuster on the British market, representing the second best launch of 2023 in the United Kingdom, behind only The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and ahead of Hogwarts Legacy.
Excellent results but below FIFA 23 for now
As we have seen, the critical reception has not been particularly warm for EA Sports FC 24, whose biggest change compared to the previous chapter seems to be above all the name.
However, it seems that the public response is not destined to change much either, judging from the first data.
Despite the excellent result achieved, Dring pointed out that physical sales in the United Kingdom for EA Sports FC 24 are still significantly lower than those recorded at launch by FIFA 23, around 30% less. There Nintendo Switch version it seems to be the only one to have recorded an increase compared to the previous chapter, a sign that the adoption of a truly new version of the software for the Nintendo console has been appreciated by users.
