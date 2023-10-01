EA Sports FC 24 turned out to be the second best launch of 2023 for what concern physical market in the UKhowever the results are below what FIFA 23 achieved last year, in total.

While waiting for the complete ranking of the best-selling games in the United Kingdom over the past week, the usual previews arrive from Christopher Dring, editor of GamesIndustry.biz, who has meanwhile revealed the milestone reached by EA Sports FC 24 compared to the overall situation of the 2023, so far.

The new football game from Electronic Arts confirms itself as a blockbuster on the British market, representing the second best launch of 2023 in the United Kingdom, behind only The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and ahead of Hogwarts Legacy.