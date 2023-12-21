There classification weekly magazine of the best-selling games in United Kingdom doesn't hold any big surprises this time either, with EA Sports FC 24 which always confirms itself as the most searched for game by British users and Hogwarts Legacy which resists and even rises to second position.
There top ten is made up of now well-known titles, which somehow continue to remain at the top of the UK rankings, particularly as regards the very top positions.
In this case, we see a bit of movement probably due to the various discount initiatives that have taken place in this period, but the top ten looks a lot like various rankings of recent weeks, so let's see what it is.
The UK top ten
Here is the top ten in the United Kingdom, drawn up based on data provided by GfK and relating to the physical market:
- EA Sports FC 24
- Hogwarts Legacy
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3
- Marvel's Spider-Man 2
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
- Nintendo Switch Sports
- Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
- Minecraft
The data in question refers to the week ending December 16, 2023, i.e. the one just past. Super Mario Bros. Wonder continues its excellent performance but is overtaken by Hogwarts Legacy, which evidently underwent a further acceleration around the Christmas holidays, perhaps also thanks to possible dedicated discounts.
#Sports #bestselling #game
Leave a Reply