Also, it was revealed that Erling Haaland will be the cover of EA Sports FC 24. On the cover it is possible to see that the use of Hypermotion technology is imperative, which was in the previous delivery of FIFA 23.

Source: EA Sports

During the presentation, the team behind this renowned soccer franchise said that it is now looking for authenticity and innovation, although it is also seen that they will not leave much of what we already know, as we will also see Ultimate Team and greater importance in the animation of the game than in the physics of it.

It also follows that machine learning feature which allows the game to learn from how the user plays. Let’s not lose sight of the fact that one of the strongest sections of this title of Electronic Arts is the huge number of international competition licences:

UEFA champions league

Copa Libertadores of America

The league

MLS

UEFA Europa League

Premier League

Bundes Liga and more…

They will have more than 30 leagues, more than 100 stadiums, more than 19 thousand athletes and more than 700 teams, which will give you a good idea of ​​what to expect. The question remains as to what will happen to the national teams, but they will surely be around.

What platforms will EA Sports FC 24 be available on?

On the reservation page of EA Sports FC 24 it is possible to appreciate that the game will be available Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PC and Nintendo Switch.

Source: EA

Now, the standard version is priced at 69.99 USD on PlayStation and includes the PS4 and PS5 version, while the Xbox One/Series X|S version will be priced at 1,299 MXN. The one for Nintendo Switch, which promises at least the content of clubs and leagues, will be priced at 1,099 MXN.

The Ultimate Edition of EA Sports FC 24 on Xbox it will cost 1,799 MXN, while on PlayStation it is priced at $99. It is worth emphasizing that this version is the one that allows you to play from September 22, apart from having other cosmetic content.

