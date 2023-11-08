The Amazon offers today they offer us a discount for one PS5 copy of EA Sports FC 24. The current promotion is 23%. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.

The advised price it is €79.99, while the current price is one of the best at the moment. The product is sold by Prezzo Bomba, but for one euro and fifty more it is sold and shipped by Amazon.

EA Sports FC 24 is the most recent installment of EA’s sports series, formerly known as FIFA. You will find multiple single player and multiplayer modes, both local and online. Obviously there is no shortage of the beloved Ultimate Team which allows you to collect stickers of your favorite players and create a team.