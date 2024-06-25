From today, subscribers will be able to access the full game and try out the new features of the 2024 edition, just in time to play the Euro 2024 mode introduced with a completely free update before the start of the European Championships.

What’s new in EA Sports FC 24

Among the new features of EA Sports FC 24 stand out theHyperMotionV, the new evolution of technology aimed at making the animations of footballers on the pitch increasingly realistic, while EA Sports Sapien reproduces footballers and movements with a level of detail never seen before. Or again, the PlayStyle, real playing styles that will faithfully represent the characteristics of each footballer.

Another important innovation is represented by the introduction of women’s soccer, with six official competitions and the ability to create mixed-sex teams in Ultimate Team. Practically irrelevant in terms of gameplay, this is also the chapter that marked the change in name from “FIFA” to “EA Sports FC” which will also be adopted for the next games in the series. If you want to know more, we refer you to our review of EA Sports FC 24 that we published on our pages last year.