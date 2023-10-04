EA Sports FC 24 seems to have inherited a bug from its predecessor FIFA 23 that allows you to score from kickoff: here’s how it works.

EA Sports FC 24 just launched, and players are already discovering exploits in the successor to FIFA 23. An X/Twitter user posted on Tuesday about a newly found glitch in EA Sports FC 24 that allows players to score directly from soccer ‘start. The user “SAF Tactician” argued his discovery thus: “new FIFA, same broken mechanics”, posting a short video on how to perform the exploit. A similar flaw in the kick-off had already been discovered in EA Sports FC 24’s predecessor, FIFA 23, in fact, and the fact that it was brought back exactly to this year’s game – despite the name change – sent many were furious.

How the glitch works —

Here’s how to implement the kickoff hack to score practically in the first few seconds of a match in the latest football game from EA Sports. In summary, just pass backwards while taking the kickoff and then use L1/LB to make the attacker run forward. Next, you need to make a “give and go” pass (a triangulation) to a midfielder and then back to the player who made the first pass. Finally, a first-intention pass is made towards the attacker, and that’s it. If it’s clearer to you in the video, here is the tweet from the user above.

New FIFA same broken mechanics 🐀. The Fifa23 kickoff glitch makes its return in EAFC 24 Pass back from kick off then use L1/LB to send the ST on a run. Play it to a midfielder, then back to the original passer, and first time over the top through ball to the ST. #EAFC24 #EAFC pic.twitter.com/nfeSQXQz6X — SAF Tactician (@SAF_Tactician) October 2, 2023

Does EA Sports FC 24 have the same bugs as FIFA 23? —

The other player’s defenders won’t even try to stop you, giving you the opportunity to shoot and score undisturbed. It is not surprising that FIFA 23 had a similar hack, also because the new episode is considered by many to be an incremental update of the previous chapter and not a completely new game built from scratch. And, after all, EA Sports had to change the name of the series after interrupting the thirty-year partnership with football’s highest governing body for the use of the name FIFA, rather than a voluntary choice.

But it is less “reliable” —

If anything, from what we know, the glitch in EA Sports FC 24 isn’t as reliable as in last year’s game. Some commentators have confessed to having already fallen victim to the exploit during a few matches, while SAF Tactician and others added that the trick is easy to repel by switching to the centre-back in a timely manner. This has led some players to dismiss the glitch as a defender skill issue, and not a title error.