Although it is normal to think that a soccer video game is authentic, especially due to its simulation and player statistics, which raises EA Sports FC 24 it is something that goes further and is the one that each player – at least the most famous and popular ones – feel like in real life.

The previous year, FIFA 23 offered a reset to player stats. For example, Cristiano Ronaldo had a power when it came to running down the wing that no one else had. Technically it was impossible to reach it. The same happened with Mbappe and other players.

This time there are three verticals around the players: the power behind their movement, style of play and how they look. With this, the way in which footballers are presented is exposed again. The foundation behind all of this is still hypermotion, which relies heavily on machine learning and motion capture to deliver the most realistic experience possible.

EA Sports FC 24 – Point-by-point authenticity

Hypermotion V: The V is for volumetric

Last year a fairly common motion capture was made from a football game. From there started machine learning and how the machine learned about the movement of the players. Come on, it is already an AI that takes all the data and brings it to the game so that the experience is much more accurate and offers more variables to the users.

With this established, this year we have a volumetric capture of a soccer match. This is something very simple: an animation for the game is made from a video without the need for the players to wear motion capture suits. That way is that EA Sports FC 24 makes an effort to show a real soccer experience in a video game.

This means that it is now possible to take the way of playing the most popular footballers in the world and then portray all those skills within the video game. Technically what they did was count 1.3 billion frames of data that developers can use within this new football title.

The cameras installed in the stadiums helped to capture all the parts of the soccer players to create the animations for the video game. In this way it is possible to recreate the most iconic – recent – plays within world football. That is why so much emphasis is placed on that goal by Haaland in the advances of the video game.

Recreating the game of man with everything and Artificial Intelligence

One of the details that sell us a lot with EA Sports FC 24 is that there are many animations and those are recreated thanks to the volumetric capture that is achieved through video. It doesn’t make sense for EA to hire players to do motion capture where maybe they’re not going to perform at all or it’s not the top stars that are playing. With this type of capture, you already take into account the peak competition and what happens during those key moments.

EA Sports FC 24 it will use artificial intelligence to replicate the details of how a player moves. The joke is that through mimicry by Artificial Intelligence, the movements of the soccer players are recreated. Haaland is not going to run the same as Messi and Messi will not skip the same as Benzema, just to cite some very specific examples.

Player acceleration has also changed and there are now many more archetypes of how and how hard footballers will run in-game. Then we must touch on another important topic in this section and that is the physics of the ball’s flight, but now with the intervention of artificial intelligence. Thanks to volumetric data, it is now better understood how a ball moves.

To top it off, we have a lot of emphasis on how you’re going to protect the ball during a game with much fairer results. There is also the section on artificial intelligence in the hands that precisely offers much more realistic movement of the hands, which does not seem important, but it is.

Play Styles

EA Sports FC 24 it comes with something called PlayStyle, which translates to play style. This means that no footballer in the world plays the same as another. What will happen in this game is that there will be various styles, such as the one who handles the ball very fondly and does tricks, the ones who also dominate set pieces, spikers, power shots, dribblers and blocks. There are 34 game styles with two levels across five categories.

For example, a footballer may not have a playing style, he may have a playstyle and a playstyle plus which works with certain elite footballers, so that it makes sense to have a more than obvious differentiator between Erling Haaland and, for example, Henry Martín.

Speaking of features, this time we have passes with much greater precision, so much so that you will know exactly where a ball will land after you throw it. This not only applies to flats, but also to pumps. Then the way you control the ball while running is also important, as now you can carry short speed without losing the ball, especially in one-on-one situations. You’ll even get tighter ball handles while running, making for a much more engaging experience.

Getting the ball back and keeping it is another fixed mechanic and it primarily has to do with after stopping an opponent the ball bounces somewhere else instead of you keeping it. Defenders with the highest skill will take full advantage of this improved mechanic. You have to take into account that you will have a better response in EA Sports FC 24 and four new movements.

Improvements that give a much more realistic presentation

We already touched the skeleton inside EA Sports FC 24, we are also going to have to cover the section of the players. Compared to the previous year, in this installment we have a lot of work and care in how the players look. The physical aspects are much more defined and that makes the game look more attractive on the latest consoles.

Then, we have to take light effects into account, but not only thinking about what is noticeable in the stadiums, which is probably the easiest to generate, but also how the light itself hits the players’ bodies. That way you have a much more photorealistic and beautiful experience when playing.

One more detail than EA Sports FC 24 will try to replicate is before, during and after a game. For example, we are going to have more moments in the locker room, warming up on the pitch, the coaches talking to the assistant referees. There will be a bit of everything that will make the game more than just your experience while playing.

The overall presentation of what this new video game will offer is certainly robust. We will be able to see statistics, more spectacular repetitions, augmented reality. There’s a little bit of everything for those demanding gamers looking for a much more spectacular experience, no matter if it’s a run-of-the-mill duel or an Ultimate Team match.

It seems like real EA Sports FC 24 it is taking things seriously and the aforementioned tweaks are proof of that. What do you think? Don’t forget we’re in discord and that you can follow our news on Google news.

