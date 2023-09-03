Ultimate Team fans know that there are only five playable leagues in FIFA: the Premier League, La Liga, Bundesliga, Serie A, and Ligue 1. However, this is set to change this year with EA Sports FC 24, the successor to the game. of the FIFA franchise.
Suddenly, the Saudi Pro League has become one of the big players in Ultimate Team after the division’s extraordinary spree of spending, offering an alternative to the traditional big five European leagues.
Your team may not be the fastest, which could be a big problem if EA Sports FC plays the same as FIFA, but it can certainly be packed with some of the biggest stars in the world.
Here are the best Saudi Pro League scores for EA Sports FC 24:
While Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the few highly rated players currently in the FIFA 23 Saudi Pro League, having signed for Al Nassr last season, he will have company in EA Sports FC 24.
The Portuguese has a score of 90, but it’s only the second best FIFA 23 asset currently playing in Saudi Arabia, as former teammate Karim Benzema, now at Al Ittihad, boasts a score of 91.
Sadio Mané, Neymar and N’Golo Kanté are also among those competing with Ronaldo and Benzema for the top score, as Ultimate Team prepares for a new market worth investing in.
|
Player
|
Half
|
Karim Benzema (Al Ittihad)
|
91
|
Cristiano Ronaldo (Al Nassr)
|
90
|
Sadio Mane (Al Nassr)
|
89
|
Neymar (Al Hilal)
|
89
|
N’Golo Kante (Al Ittihad)
|
89
|
Kalidou Koulibaly (Al Hilal)
|
87
|
Fabinho (Al Ittihad)
|
87
|
Aymeric Laporte (Al Nassr)
|
86
|
Edouard Mendy (Al Ahli)
|
86
|
Riyad Mahrez (Al Ahli)
|
86
Who will be in the top ten in EA Sports FC 24?
Given the age profile of the current squad and the lack of competition from players already in the league, the top ten players in the Saudi Pro League should stay relatively similar to the current roster.
Some of the top ten will probably have lower ratings next season (Fabinho, Edouard Mendy, Kalidou Koulibaly and Sadio Mané all had bad seasons), but EA Sports FC may want to drop the high ratings to add another competitive league to the game.
Ronaldo, Benzema and Neymar will likely be the top three next season, unless something drastically changes in the transfer window, and the rest will have to fight amongst themselves.
