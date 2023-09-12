













You will see, Electronic Arts released the list of the players with the best overall ratings that we will have within EA Sports FC 24 and to no one’s surprise we find that the player with the highest stats will be Kylian Mbappé with 91. Then follows Erling Haalandwho will be an excuse to play for Manchester City, also at 91. He is joined by Kevin De Bruyne who is also 91.

This is the list:

Kylian Mbappé – 91 – Ligue 1 Uber Eats

Alexia Putellas Segura – 91 – League F

Erling Haaland – 91 – Premier League

Kevin De Bruyne – 91 – Premier League

Aitana Bonmatí Conca – 90 – League F

Lionel Messi – 90 – MLS

Sam Kerr – 90 – Barclays WSL

Karim Benzema – 90 – ROSHN Saudi League

Thibaut Courtois – 90 – LALIGA EA SPORTS

Harry Kane – 90 – Bundesliga

Caroline Graham Hansen – 90 – F League

Robert Lewandowski – 90 – LALIGA EA SPORTS

Mohamed Salah – 89 – Premier League

Kadidiatou Diani – 89 – D1 Arkema

María Pilar León Cebrián – 89 – League F

Rúben Santos Gato Alves Days – 89 – Premier League

Vinícius José de Oliveira Júnior – 89 – LALIGA EA SPORTS

Rodrigo Hernández Cascante – 89 – Premier League

Neymar da Silva Santos Jr. – 89 – ROSHN Saudi League

Alex Morgan – 89 – NWSL

Marc-André ter Stegen – 89 – LALIGA EA SPORTS

Virgil van Dijk – 89 – Premier League

Alisson Ramses Becker – 89 – Premier League

Ada Hegerberg – 89 – D1 Arkema

EA Sports FC 24 will reveal more information in the second week of September 2023

We will not stay with the announcements of the most broken players within EA Sports FC 24, we will also have more details about the licensed leagues of the video game, as well as information that interests you about some game modes and details. Here we present the dates.

Monday, September 11: Top 24 female and male players

Tuesday, September 12: Premier League & Women’s FA Super League

Wednesday, September 13: La Liga and Liga F

Thursday, September 14: Bundesliga, Frauen Bundesliga, MLS and the NWSL

Friday, September 15: Serie A, Ligue 1, D1 Arkema and Full 18k Database

Saturday, September 16: Playstyles+ and #1-5

Sunday, September 17: The best U21s, the most improved and Editorials

What do you think of the revelations? Is there one that catches your attention the most? Don’t forget that we are in Discord and you can follow our news at Google news.

