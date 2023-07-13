With a full-bodied video to say the least, Electronic Arts has finally presented its new football title, thatEA Sports FC 24 which will replace – especially in the name – the series of FIFAgiven that the Federation has decided to deny EA its own brand, working itself on its own new “FIFA”.

The event took place at Amsterdamwith public live and online. In addition to the EA team, important athletes such as Alex Scottwomen’s UEFA Champions League winner, legends such as Louis Figo, Didier Drogba And Ronaldinho. Last but not least Erling Haalandone of the strongest strikers in the world, e cover man Of EA Sports FC 24.

Welcome to the Club

Welcome to the Club is the new, or rather, first motto of the game. The game of the world, for millions of people it is more than a gameand a lot of the first part of the show was based on this factor.

CEO Andrew Wilson took care of the introduction, underlining the importance of football all over the world, friendship, a sense of cohesion, complete with personal anecdotes. The moment has not been missed dedicated to numbers, which has underlined the importance of EA Sports football games for two decades, among millions of fans and the largest football community in the world. L’objective of EA Sports FC 24 is therefore to score a leap forward, be the evolution, with that ambition that has never been lacking. Will they succeed?

The contents

During the event some of the contents that will be present in the game were also mentioned, such as some brand partnerships important, which will be revealed specifically later (and some work in progress). As for the “field”, the presence of the players has been confirmed”legends“, which will in a sense make us go back in time with their historic skills.

We then move on to even more serious things, such as the alloys present, such as the A leagueLaliga, the League 1, the Premier League, the Champions League, to name a few. Space, however, also at the women’s soccerwith Liga F and the Google Pixel Frauen-Bundesliga.

Nick Wlodyka then accompanied us instead in something more technical, announcing the use of Hypermotion V technologyof the Frostbit Engine, but above all the introduction of different “Play Styles”. Confirmation of the return of the Ultimate Team modewith the arrival of the female teams in the mode. This will include 6 different competitions, heroes, icons, with players now also being able to evolve throughout the season.

New features such as FC Online and FCPRO (platform for eSports), but also new games such as FC MobileAnd FC Tactical (also on mobile).

The event closed with a world premiere videos which showed some of the strengths of the game, despite the fact that little or nothing was seen of actual gameplay – played – and with the aforementioned presentation of the cover with Haaland.

Proposing to recover the video of the event on the cover, we remind you that EA Sports FC 24 will be available from September 29thwhile for those who will have access to Early Access from September 27th.