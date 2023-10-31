The new wave of Evolutions is apparently causing a wave of bans, as reported to us by EA Sports FC 24 players. Here’s what’s happening.

A small case broke out around EA Sports FC 24, the new FIFA, after the launch of the new Evolutions on Ultimate Team. In fact, one of our readers reported to us a sudden wave of bans in the game that many are struggling to explain. We tried to reconstruct what is happening and why, and what EA Sports’ next moves could be in this regard.

Evolutions and anti-cheats —

From time to time, EA Sports FC 24 launches new Evolutions, which allow you to improve player attributes in three steps. These Evolutions concern predominantly common cards, and this means that, with each Evolution launch, certain common cards see their prices skyrocket because they are bought with good timing by more savvy traders and players in order to raise cash. This did not go down well with the game’s anti-cheating system which, seeing transactions with disproportionate values ​​compared to the basic values ​​of the cards, classifies them under the heading of credit transfers between accounts (an operation not permitted) and triggers the ban for the users involved.

EA Sports FC 24, the community responds —

The international community has also taken notice of the issue. With his over 158,000 followers on Twitter, the most listened to voice on the matter was that of Jake, who explained how “the ban system works a lot with maximum price ranges”, and that “selling cards at their maximum price can trigger this ban”. “With the new Evolutions, cards can become extinct through demand and we can’t be scared to sell or buy them.” Many also gathered on the EA official forum, in an attempt to attract the publisher’s attention, but so far all is silent on that front, and the affair has not even been added to the problems known from the game’s social and Trello accounts. We’ll see if the reactions of players around the world will be enough to push the Californian publisher to mitigate the problem in some way.