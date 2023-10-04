It’s time to see how physical sales have been going this week and, perhaps to no one’s surprise, EA Sports FC 24 has taken first place after its launch on September 29, 2023. However, although FC 24 has certainly made a big impact, its total physical sales have decreased by 30% compared to FIFA 23according to Chris Dring of GameIndustry.biz.

On the other hand, the version of switch is the only platform that shows a slight improvement in sales compared to the previous title, probably because this is the first entry for switch since 2019 that is not hampered by the atrocious approach Legacy. When analyzing the distribution of platforms for the launch of FC 24, PS5 takes the lion’s share of sales with 53%, followed by Xbox Series X/S with 20%, PS4 with 17%, and finally, switch represents the remaining 9%. It’s a similar story for Mortal Kombat 1, which managed to snatch silver this week after its debut in first place. Here, PS5 is back at the top with 80%, Xbox Series X/S with 14% and switch with 5%.

On the other hand, Pikmin 1+2 has fallen from 4th place to 36th place, but the usual suspects of switchthat is to say, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Tears of the Kingdometc., continue to represent the console well in the top ten.

So let’s take a look at this week’s top forty:

New 1 EA Sports FC 24 1 2 Mortal Kombat 1 2 3 Hogwarts Legacy 5 4 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe 8 5 Grand Theft Auto V 9 6 The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom 10 7 Minecraft – 8 Star Wars Jedi: Survivor 14 9 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II 22 10 The Witcher III: Wild Hunt Complete Edition 12 eleven The Witcher III: Wild Hunt GOTY Edition 16 12 Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle twenty 13 Animal Crossing: New Horizons eleven 14 The Crew Motorfest 6 fifteen Cyberpunk 2077 fifteen 16 Red Dead Redemption 2 23 17 Nintendo Switch Sports 17 18 Street Fighter 6 3 19 Lies of P 30 twenty Diablo IV 24 twenty-one Pikmin 4 29 22 Pokémon Violet 26 23 New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe – 24 Saints Row 27 25 Super Mario Odyssey – 26 Dark Souls Trilogy twenty-one 27 Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition 18 28 Final Fantasy VII & Final Fantasy VIII Remastered – Twin Pack 25 29 Pokémon Scarlet 31 30 Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury 38 31 FIFA 23 36 32 Mario Party Superstars 37 33 Fae Farm 19 3. 4 starfield 13 35 Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga 4 36 Pikmin 1+2 39 37 Resident Evil 4 28 38 Lego Harry Potter Collection – 39 Cobra Kai 2: Dojos Rising 7 40 Payday 3

Via: Nintendo Life

Editor’s note: It is the fans who keep these types of games alive. For some it seems to offer nothing new, but for the niche it is an occasion to celebrate each annual release. I’m really surprised by the longevity of this title.