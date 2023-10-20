A newly-discovered glitch in EA Sports FC 24 is doing the rounds for both looking very silly and managing to break the beautiful game.

The “calf dribble”, as it’s been dubbed by some in the FIFA community, allows dribblers with the Trickster Playstyle to attach the ball to their calf and then simply run into the opposition’s net to score.

As funny as it is to watch, that’s definitely not how it’s meant to work, in video game or real-life football.



EA says it is aware of the issue, and is now investigating. The glitch is possible to achieve on all platforms and players are reporting they’ve spotted it being used in the competitive Weekend League.

Although EA has acknowledged the glitch, it hasn’t delayed Weekend League. The company has not stated whether it will take any action against those using the glitch in online matches.

EA Sports may have lost the FIFA license this year, but EA Sports FC 24 feels very much like the 30-odd FIFA games that came before it, as Josh Wise explained in his EA Sports FC 24 review.

Despite this, the game attracted over 11m players in its first week, making it the biggest “launch period” for the series.