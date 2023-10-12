Electronic Arts has decided to celebrate the performance of Giroud in the unprecedented role of doorman seen in Milan’s recent match against Genoa, inserting the player into the Ultimate Team Team of the Week in EA Sports FC 24but just as a goalkeeper.

This is the first time in the history of Ultimate Team that a player has been selected to be part of a selection of the best footballers but in a role different from the one in which he normally specializes.

Giroud has also achieved a notable result assessment as a goalkeeper: an overall 84 which obviously doesn’t put him at the level of other “colleagues” in the role but which is decidedly dignified for someone who by profession should do the opposite thing, i.e. score goals.