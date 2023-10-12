Electronic Arts has decided to celebrate the performance of Giroud in the unprecedented role of doorman seen in Milan’s recent match against Genoa, inserting the player into the Ultimate Team Team of the Week in EA Sports FC 24but just as a goalkeeper.
This is the first time in the history of Ultimate Team that a player has been selected to be part of a selection of the best footballers but in a role different from the one in which he normally specializes.
Giroud has also achieved a notable result assessment as a goalkeeper: an overall 84 which obviously doesn’t put him at the level of other “colleagues” in the role but which is decidedly dignified for someone who by profession should do the opposite thing, i.e. score goals.
The strange case of Giroud goalkeeper
In short, it’s not exactly common for an attacker, but Giroud actually showed a certain character in defending Milan’s goal for the final minutes of the match. match against Genoawhere the latter also sought a constant siege in the opponent’s area.
For those who have not followed the issue, during the Genoa – Milan match on 7 October 2023, the starting goalkeeper Maignan was sent off and Pioli, having exhausted the substitutions available, was forced to put a non-role player in goal, with Giroud who offered to take responsibility.
Although not exactly with a consolidated style, the French striker still managed to keep a clean sheet in the final minutes despite the opponent’s pressing. The question triggered a sort of mania: Milan itself included Giroud among the team’s goalkeepers and Electronic Arts also wanted to take part in the game, taking advantage of the opportunity to include him in the Ultimate Team team of the week, again as goalkeeper.
