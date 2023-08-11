As is well known, this year marks a before and after for football videogames, given that FIFA has disappeared to make way for EA Sports FC, which starts with edition 24 and promises much more than just the name change. One of the platforms that will welcome you is nintendoswitchand now they have given an idea of ​​what it will look like in action.

Something worth mentioning is that these games used to reach the platform incompletely, but now the situation is different, since it has all the game modes, including multiplayer in which each user can use a single joy. -with. Added to that is the online part and the ability to be portable.

Here you can see it:

For now, many users have thought that this game will be a copy and paste of all the above, but AE He remains firm in giving it an identity, so we’ll see if they finally bring a different proposal. Remember that EA Sports FC 24 releases on September 29 in PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch and PC.

Via: Youtube

Editor’s note: It is obvious that in the graphic part it is not going to evolve significantly, but at least the game modes are already complete. Of course, the price is exaggerated for what it really is.