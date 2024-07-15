EA Sports FC 24 is available for Prime members at only 27.99 euros against the 79.99 euros of the list price. The game is sold and shipped by Amazon Italy so you can take advantage of the guaranteed one-day delivery of the Prime service.

The 2024 European Championships have just ended, but the passion for football never runs out. Amazon knows this well and on the occasion of Prime Day it offers us a really interesting offer for EA Sports FC 24 in PS5 version now available with a tasty 65% discount . If you are interested in purchasing, just reach out this address or simply click on the box below.

The most famous football simulator ever, now with the free Euro 2024 mode

EA Sports FC 24 needs no introduction. It is the latest iteration of the famous football series from EA Sports, formerly known as “FIFA”. Among the new features of this year’s edition are theHyperMotionVthe new evolution of technology aimed at making the animations of footballers on the pitch increasingly realistic, while EA Sports Sapien reproduces footballers and movements with a level of detail never seen before. Or again, the PlayStyles, real styles of play that will faithfully represent the characteristics of each footballer. If you want to know more, we refer you to our review.

Football Stars in EA Sports FC 24

Another important novelty is represented by the introduction of the women’s soccerwith six official competitions and the ability to create mixed-gender teams in Ultimate Team. Not only that, a free update has been available for a few weeks with the Euro 2024 modethanks to which you can relive the emotions of the competition that just ended or overturn the final result by leading the Italian national team to victory.