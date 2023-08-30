Through the Amazon offers today you can reserve a copy of EA Sports FC 24 standard for PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S. The discount on the pre-order is 8€ or 10%. The release date is set for September 29, 2023. You can find the product at this address or via the boxes below.

The advised price for this product it is 79.99€. The current price is the lowest ever. As always, this is a reservation with a guaranteed minimum price, i.e. you will pay the lowest price that appears on the platform between the moment of the pre-order and the moment of shipment. The reservation is free and can be canceled at any time.

EA Sports FC 24 is the new chapter of FIFA from Electronic Arts. The name has changed, but the contents are the same as the licensing for the players/cups/stadiums/teams is separate from those of the FIFA brand. In this chapter we will find the Coach Career, the Player Career, Club, VOLTA with crossplay and Ultimate Team.