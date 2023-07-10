EA Sports FC 24 was shown with the first official trailer from Electronic Arts: a taste of what we will see in the FIFA’s successorwaiting for the reveal of the gameplay which will take place in a few days, on July 13th.

And so, a few minutes after the presentation of the cover of the Ultimate Edition of EA Sports FC 24, a video in which the relevance of Haaland is reaffirmed, who appears in the video as the leader of an international selection.

the trailer, fully CG and therefore without live action sequences as happened in the past, it offers an exciting overview of the stars of the present and of the past, between the male and female divisions, to then close with the group photo on the cover.