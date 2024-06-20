Good news for all gamers who are passionate about football, since Amazon Italy has put EA Sports FC 24 on offer with a 69% discount compared to the original list price proposed by the distributor. If you are interested in purchasing it, that is enough click on this addressor alternatively click on the box immediately below.
FC 24 is sold in its PlayStation 5 version atincredible price of only 24.90 euros: in this case the product is sold and shipped by Amazon, so you can take advantage of the Prime service for one-day delivery.
The salient features of FC 24
Inside FC 24 you have at your disposal more than 19,000 licensed players. One of the most appreciated features of this new chapter is certainly the HyperMotion technologywhich guarantees details never seen before and unprecedented gameplay fluidity, which emulates the real movements of professional footballers to the maximum.
Thanks to the recent UEFA EURO 2024 European Championship update, downloadable completely free of charge, you will be able to relive the emotions of this fantastic competition. The title obviously offers the multiplayer support, both online and locally, for fantastic challenges together with your friends and players from all over the world. This is where the Ultimate Team modeone of the most popular of the series, in which you can build your team from scratch.
#Sports #experience #emotions #European #Championships #offer #Amazon #Italy
Leave a Reply