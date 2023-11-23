EA Sports FC 24 has finally shown the long-awaited announcement trailer of the collaboration with the European summer championship: Euro 2024. Interesting promotions are also coming this winter.

As also stated by the same presentation trailer of thefree updateconsole players who purchase and play the game by January 16, 2024 will get a special bundle that will contain one of the following players in a special version:

Alvaro Morata

Florian Wirtz

Ousmane Dembele

Federico Chiesa

Virgil Van Dijk

Jack Grealish

Players on the EA Sports FC 24 APP Mobile they will be able to redeem the package right now. Let’s read together the statements of the president of EA Sports, David Jackson:

“We are happy to announce that one of next summer’s biggest soccer tournaments will be fully integrated into EA SPORTS FC titles. Together with our fantastic partners UEFA, this exclusive Euros content will allow EA SPORTS to continue to offer the most authentic and innovative football experiences to our fans.”

The much rumored update for Euro 2024 is finally a reality and it’s nice to see it the Italian national team has not been sidelined: Federico Chiesa, the Juventus and Italy player, is in fact among the protagonists of the trailer. Are you ready to experience the thrill of Europeans?