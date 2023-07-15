There have been several criticisms as regards i player faces in EA Sports FC 24with particular reference to the “group photo” used by the developers for the cover of the Ultimate Edition.

Well, Electronic Arts responded by the mouth of the vice president John Shepherd, explaining that the choral image that can also be seen at the end of the first official trailer of EA Sports FC 24 was a real nightmare in terms of licenses and this made the job much more difficult than expected one can think.

“Given the amount of licenses we have in the game, making that kind of composition, with so many players on the cover, wasn’t easy,” Shepherd said. “It took a lot of approvalsit was a complex operation.”