There have been several criticisms as regards i player faces in EA Sports FC 24with particular reference to the “group photo” used by the developers for the cover of the Ultimate Edition.
Well, Electronic Arts responded by the mouth of the vice president John Shepherd, explaining that the choral image that can also be seen at the end of the first official trailer of EA Sports FC 24 was a real nightmare in terms of licenses and this made the job much more difficult than expected one can think.
“Given the amount of licenses we have in the game, making that kind of composition, with so many players on the cover, wasn’t easy,” Shepherd said. “It took a lot of approvalsit was a complex operation.”
Awesome graphics for EA Sports FC 24
“The point is that we are doing a lot to improve the similarity of players to their real-life counterparts, e the graphics of the game will be great. We see all the feedback and have had a lot of positive feedback on the cover and what it stands for, especially FC moving forward.”
To find out more about the first episode of the series after the discontinuation of the FIFA name, check out our special with all the news of EA Sports FC 24.
