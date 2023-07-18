We have now reached the big step: FIFA disappears (momentarily) from the video game scene e EA Sports FC 24 arrives, the new football simulation by Electronic Arts that has to do without its historical name, while presenting itself as an evolution perfectly in line with the series seen so far. Although the game presents itself as the typical successor to FIFA 23 that everyone would expect, the step is epochal: starting from this September 29, 2023, on store shelves we will no longer find the familiar abbreviation of the international football federation but a new invented name for the occasion, complete with a different logo and graphics. The soul of the game is always the same, but after 30 years of FIFA, not finding that name again will still be a small shock, also considering how it was constantly at the top of the sales charts all over the world.

From 1993 to 2022, FIFA always had its own annual chapter, sometimes even more than one if we consider the different versions of the game and any spin-offs with the official licenses of football events, so it is clear that even a simple change of title on a series destined to remain, however, will have a certain effect on the public, especially since the game particularly appeals to more casual users or those less familiar with the videogame passion, who could find themselves lost. However, for the 2023/2024 vintage it might not be a great trauma, but the real problem could emerge when someone else will launch his FIFA, which will effectively become the only FIFA on the market. The very rich official license of the name will certainly not stand still for long, and will soon find another development team that will be able to boast its football simulation of the famous acronym in question and then we will see what can happen.