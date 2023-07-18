We have now reached the big step: FIFA disappears (momentarily) from the video game scene e EA Sports FC 24 arrives, the new football simulation by Electronic Arts that has to do without its historical name, while presenting itself as an evolution perfectly in line with the series seen so far. Although the game presents itself as the typical successor to FIFA 23 that everyone would expect, the step is epochal: starting from this September 29, 2023, on store shelves we will no longer find the familiar abbreviation of the international football federation but a new invented name for the occasion, complete with a different logo and graphics. The soul of the game is always the same, but after 30 years of FIFA, not finding that name again will still be a small shock, also considering how it was constantly at the top of the sales charts all over the world.
From 1993 to 2022, FIFA always had its own annual chapter, sometimes even more than one if we consider the different versions of the game and any spin-offs with the official licenses of football events, so it is clear that even a simple change of title on a series destined to remain, however, will have a certain effect on the public, especially since the game particularly appeals to more casual users or those less familiar with the videogame passion, who could find themselves lost. However, for the 2023/2024 vintage it might not be a great trauma, but the real problem could emerge when someone else will launch his FIFA, which will effectively become the only FIFA on the market. The very rich official license of the name will certainly not stand still for long, and will soon find another development team that will be able to boast its football simulation of the famous acronym in question and then we will see what can happen.
EA Sports 25 vs FIFA 25
Skipped now this year, a fifa 25 most likely it will see the light anyway, by another development team, and it will be interesting to see how the public will react: the intrinsic qualities of the Electronic Arts series will be enough to prevail, considering the power of the brand and the fact that less attentive users could not even notice the difference and head to the new FIFA without realizing that it is another game? From this point of view, this year of transition will have to be exploited properly by EA, which can capitalize on this year’s advantage over the new FIFA by trying to offer the best simulation possible, in order to lay a solid foundation for the name to take root of EA Sports FC in the mass. On the other hand, the team now has a remarkable history and its own loyal audience, so it could be easier than expected, but in front of a brand new and perhaps good quality FIFA 25 one could see some good ones.
In any case, the recent presentations and tests carried out on EA Sports FC 24 seem to guarantee the quality of this new chapter: with the need to no longer be able to leverage only the name, EA has had to push on quality through a certain technological evolution that seems have led to interesting results. As you can read in our new EA Sports FC 24 Trial and Featured Modes Special, there’s not just a new name characterizing this year’s EA football experience, it just feels sort of new. start in many respects. At this point we look forward to seeing it in action in more detail.
Let’s talk about it is a daily opinion column that offers a starting point for discussion around the news of the day, a small editorial written by a member of the editorial staff but which is not necessarily representative of the editorial line of Multiplayer.it.
#Sports #Doesnt #football #FIFA #successful
Leave a Reply