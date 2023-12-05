Via the official website of EA Sports FC 24 details about the full-bodied have been shared holiday update coming in the next few days which will add new items for Ultimate Team, new faces for the players and several changes to the game dynamics.

Going into more detail, the Christmas update will come with it well 94 player items in Ultimate Team mode and over 100 new and updated faces. As for gameplay, the development team’s goal is to give players more options for attacking, especially in the central area and along the flanks.

To do this, update will reduce traffic in midfieldthe pressure on the attackers on the flanks, the speed of movement and the manual positioning of the goalkeepers, while the wingers in the 3 and 5 defender formations will have a more offensive mentality.