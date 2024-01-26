Electronic Arts announced that Cristiano Ronaldo was named as the special card holder for the mode Ultimate Team as 12th TOTY in EA Sports FC 24with this version of the card which will be available from today.

There special paper Cristiano Ronaldo's TOTY can be found in the EA Sports FC 24 Ultimate Team packages starting from 7pm on January 26, 2024, as well as that of Alexandra Popp, German striker of Wolfsburg, selected among the players as the 12th TOTY of the women's team .

The men's TOTY special cards

Both cards can be found in Ultimate Team mode packs for a limited time.