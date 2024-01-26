Electronic Arts announced that Cristiano Ronaldo was named as the special card holder for the mode Ultimate Team as 12th TOTY in EA Sports FC 24with this version of the card which will be available from today.
There special paper Cristiano Ronaldo's TOTY can be found in the EA Sports FC 24 Ultimate Team packages starting from 7pm on January 26, 2024, as well as that of Alexandra Popp, German striker of Wolfsburg, selected among the players as the 12th TOTY of the women's team .
Both cards can be found in Ultimate Team mode packs for a limited time.
Special cards
EA's initiative aims to celebrate the best players who have distinguished themselves in the last 12 months in the various football championships and international competitions, as you can see from the summary images with all the winners between men's and women's competitions.
The TOTY player objects will have two playing styles each, in order to best celebrate the performances achieved by each player nominated within the initiative.
Electronic Arts also announced the TOTY team special cards Honorable Mentionsit seems within Ultimate Team.
These can also be found in packages starting from 7pm today, January 26, 2024.
