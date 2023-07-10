Today many wonder what will be the fate of football games now that FIFA It is no longer managed by the company that was behind its development many years ago. Thus, a lot of information has just been released around EA Sports FC 24, the next entry that promises to maintain the magic that has captivated many, but also with new elements.

Here you can check his first progress:

It is worth mentioning that along with all this, the cover of the Ultimate edition has been revealed that users will be able to enjoy in the following months, with a lineup of popular players who have earned the respect of users. To this is added that they have given a complete presentation date of the video game next July 13.

Here the cover:

The stars of The World’s Game are in the club. Presenting the #FC24 Ultimate Edition Cover #EASPORTSFC pic.twitter.com/zEzGWdbHwa — EA SPORTS FC (@EASPORTSFC) July 10, 2023

It is worth mentioning, that a release date for the game has not yet been given, but it is mentioned that it will be the September 29th among the knowers. would be released for PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC.

Via: VGC

Editor’s note: It will undoubtedly be the start of something new for FIFA users, and in fact, the biggest question is what will happen to the football association itself now that they don’t have someone to match them.