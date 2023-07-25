Electronic Arts has announced the first ones Heroes which will be introduced into the game as special cards on day one of EA Sports FC 24and one of them is Gianluca Vialliwhich will therefore be celebrated and remembered within the new football game.

In agreement with the footballer’s family, the legendary Vialli will be present in the cards Heroes of EA Sports FC 24 already at the launch of the game, within the first wave of special characters that can be conquered for the Ultimate Team of the new football simulation.

The Heroes of EA Sports FC 24, similar to the Icons we saw in FIFA 23 and in previous chapters, are special cards focused on players who have had a great impact in the history of football.

To accentuate the epic tone of these historic footballing figures, the Hero cards are designed by various artists from Marvel Entertainmentjust in line with the name these particular cards assume.