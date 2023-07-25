Electronic Arts has announced the first ones Heroes which will be introduced into the game as special cards on day one of EA Sports FC 24and one of them is Gianluca Vialliwhich will therefore be celebrated and remembered within the new football game.
In agreement with the footballer’s family, the legendary Vialli will be present in the cards Heroes of EA Sports FC 24 already at the launch of the game, within the first wave of special characters that can be conquered for the Ultimate Team of the new football simulation.
The Heroes of EA Sports FC 24, similar to the Icons we saw in FIFA 23 and in previous chapters, are special cards focused on players who have had a great impact in the history of football.
To accentuate the epic tone of these historic footballing figures, the Hero cards are designed by various artists from Marvel Entertainmentjust in line with the name these particular cards assume.
The first EA Sports FC 24 Hero Cards
These are the five historic players which are part of the first wave of EA Sports FC 24 Hero cards:
- Gianluca Vialli (Serie A)
- Wesley Sneijder (Serie A)
- Alex Scott (England WSL)
- Carlos Tevez (Premier League)
- Bixente Lizarazu (Bundesliga)
In particular, Gianluca Vialli’s Hero card celebrates “sportsmanship, determination, courage, positivity and resilience”, as “some of the many qualities for which Gianluca Vialli was known. In agreement with Vialli’s family, EA Sports FC will celebrate his memory through a series of initiatives distributed in collaboration with his former club Juventus FC”, reads the EA press release.
“In partnership with Marvel Entertainment, Vialli has also been illustrated in a Marvel Super Hero-inspired design that immortalizes him as a legend of this game, an example and a role model to follow.”
Speaking of Ultimate Team, EA has advised users angry about male footballers and female footballers combined not to play it.
