EA has released an update for EA Sports FC 24 which temporarily fixes a bug that allows some players to catch the ball with your hands and run into the net. The “Calf Dribble” bug initially allowed players to use a move to stick the ball to their player’s calf, where it was uncatchable to the other team. The players then managed to attach the ball to their player’s hands, thus guaranteeing the goal.
EA posted the following note on its Trello: “To prevent this issue from occurring, we have temporarily removed the Trickster+ PlayStyle from Ultimate Team player items, which are now Tricksters instead. Once this issue is resolved in a future update, we will look to add Trickster+ back to applicable player items” .
The problem of EA Sports FC 24 has therefore not disappeared
This statement seems to suggest that the problem is still present in the game, but that EA has disabled the mechanisms to access it. PlayStyles are unique properties that some players possess to mimic their real-life counterparts. Trickster+ is awarded to specific great players, such as Neymar and Ronaldinho.
Unfortunately, EA has not said whether or not it will compensate the players who were affected by the bug during this weekend’s FUT Champions, the most competitive mode of EA Sports FC 24. We will have to wait for news.
In the meantime, we leave you with our review.
