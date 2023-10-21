EA has released an update for EA Sports FC 24 which temporarily fixes a bug that allows some players to catch the ball with your hands and run into the net. The “Calf Dribble” bug initially allowed players to use a move to stick the ball to their player’s calf, where it was uncatchable to the other team. The players then managed to attach the ball to their player’s hands, thus guaranteeing the goal.

EA posted the following note on its Trello: “To prevent this issue from occurring, we have temporarily removed the Trickster+ PlayStyle from Ultimate Team player items, which are now Tricksters instead. Once this issue is resolved in a future update, we will look to add Trickster+ back to applicable player items” .